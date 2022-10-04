WWE Raw: Solving the Clues From Tonight's White Rabbit QR Code (Oct. 3)

WWE's latest "White Rabbit" tease dropped during this week's Monday Night Raw. Early into the show's second hour, Candice LeRae could be seen walking backstage. But just as she began to approach Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss the feed started to give out before the code flashed across the screen for a few seconds. The show then continued as normal.

The latest clue is quite complicated, involving a painting, a Magic Eye painting, half of a WWE.com URL and a binary code embedded in the URL. Several of the clues have now been solved.

The first was a binary code hidden in the end of the URL the QR code sends you to. When translated, that binary spells out the word "GACY." This could be in reference to NXT's Joe Gacy, who has been receiving unfavorable comparisons to Bray Wyatt over the past year with his own cult leader persona.

The first photo is a depiction of the biblical figure Samson. A URL is hidden behind the photo which takes you to a different portrait of Samson, this time using his strength to tear down the stone pillars around him. There's a number at the bottom of the photo, which when googled takes you to an image of the Japanese milk brand, White Rabbit.

This is what comes up when you google the code in the Samson photo: pic.twitter.com/942QdqPnmn — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 4, 2022

There are also coordinates in the URL of the second Samson photo, which marks the location of the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. That's the location of Saturday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, which is reportedly the site where the White Rabbit's identity will be revealed. To top it all off, there's a code hidden in the Magic Eye painting that reads "MTA4MjI." When decoded, it reads 10822, the date of Extreme Rules.

Finally, there's one more code hidden on the original web page that the QR code sends you to. While initially appearing as random red lines, it's actually the Yautja language from the Predator franchise. When translated, it reads, "Before me things created were none, save things. Eternal, and eternal I endure. That is a quote from Dante's Inferno, describing the message written above the gates of Hell. That quote ends with the phrase, "Abandon all hope, ye who enter here," the same words drawn across the door of the Firefly Fun House.