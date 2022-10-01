WWE Fans Just Found Bray Wyatt Recording in White Rabbit Phone Number SmackDown Teaser

The fans in attendance at tonight's WWE SmackDown once again heard White Rabbit played in the arena, and then a QR code and a sign popped up during the episode, leading to more teases of a Bray Wyatt return. That led to a video that was one of the creepiest teases yet, but after more digging from fans and journalists, there was much more to those teases than initially thought, including a phone number embedded in the White Rabbit image filename. When called a message played, which is fully revealed when reversed, but then it seems it's actually Bray Wyatt speaking if one fan's discovery is true.

So, here's how it breaks down. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reveals that a phone number is included in the file name of the White Rabbit image found in the initial video tease from the QR code revealed during tonight's SmackDown. When you dial that number, which is 855-489-5099, a message plays, but to understand what it says it needs to be played backwards.

When reversed, it says "Bravo. Echo. Lima. Alpha. India. Romero. I am the way into the City of Woe. I am the way into eternal sorrow." It didn't take long for fans to start linking to a past promo from Wyatt where he spoke about the city of woe, but then Twitter user Kas throws in the most intriguing reveal regarding that audio.

Has says that if you pitch the message up 6 steps, you can hear that it's Wyatt actually speaking. While it could very well be someone else, it does sound an awful lot like Wyatt talking, especially in the first few words.

To this point, the teases have just been words or graphics or allusions to past Wyatt promos, but they haven't actually (at least to my knowledge) featured new dialogue from Wyatt. If this development is true, then this is actually the first time we're hearing from Wyatt since he was previously with WWE, and hopefully, it means we'll get more audio and perhaps actual video of Wyatt in person sooner than later.

Many are expecting Wyatt to make his return at Extreme Rules, which is now just over a week away, so we don't have much longer to wait to see if that ends up being true. You can find the current card for Extreme Rules below.

Raw Women's Championship Ladder Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Bayley

SmackDown Women's Championship Extreme Rules Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Fight Pit Match: Seth Rollins vs Matt Riddle

Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs Karrion Kross

I Quit Match: Finn Balor vs Edge

Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes vs Imperium

What do you think WWE fans?