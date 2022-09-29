WWE: Latest Update on White Rabbit's Identity And When They'll Be Revealed

WWE has been dropping clues as to the identity of the mysterious "White Rabbit" on episodes of Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and even at live events. Fan theories have been spreading like wildfire ever since, with many of the clues being left behind by various QR codes pointing toward the return of Bray Wyatt. The former WWE and Universal Champion was released back in July 2021, but reports of him negotiating a return with WWE started popping up earlier this month.

According to Fightful Select, it is believed internally that the White Rabbit is, in fact, Wyatt. A new report dropped on Thursday stating that Wyatt's big reveal will take place during the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Philadelphia on Oct. 8.

"Those in the know claimed that WWE Extreme Rules was supposed to be the 'reveal' of the White Rabbit. We were not told if the person portraying would be there physically or not," Sapp wrote.

It's possible that WWE has been dropping hints about Wyatt popping up at Extreme Rules already. Fans have noticed that some of the match graphics for Extreme Rules have a lantern hanging in the top left corner, something that has been synonymous with Wyatt's presentation since he launched "The Wyatt Family."

Wyatt has dropped a number of messages on social media since his initial release hinting at his future in pro wrestling. His latest from last month was much different, focussing instead on his love for wrestling.

"Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business," Wyatt wrote.

"But it can also be a land where Dead men walk. Where Honor makes you Elite. Where Demons run for office. And Rock bottom is a reason to rejoice. WOOOOO! It's an escape," he continued. "A reason to point the blame at anyone but yourself for 2-3 hours. An excuse to be a kid again, and nothing matters except the moment we are in. Wrestling is not a love story, it's much more. It's hope. And in a world surrounded in hate, greed and violence, a world where closure may never come. We all know a place that has hot and cold hope on tap. For better or for worse."