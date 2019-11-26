Watch: Rusev Destroys Bobby Lashley With the WWE Raw Entrance Set

The Rusev-Bobby Lashley-Lana love triangle storyline finally had a well-received segment on this week’s Monday Night Raw. Earlier in the day it was revealed that Rusev had been served a restraining order against Lana and Lashley, making it impossible for him to enter the Allstate Arena for Raw that night. However the “Bulgarian Brute” ignored the order and ran through the crowd in order to attack Lashley from behind. The former United States Champion rained down strikes on Lashley, which eventually led to the pair standing on top of the entrance ramp. Rusev looked poised to put the big man through the commentary table, but was stopped when the local police finally arrived.

Rusev was handcuffed, but that didn’t stop him from nailing Lashley with a running shoulder block.

He then kicked off a portion of the entrance ramp onto Lashley. The former Intercontinental Champion had to be hauled out of the arena on a stretcher, while Rusev was taken away with a crazed look on his face.