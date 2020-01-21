WWE Raw: Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy Capture the Raw Tag Team Championships

Seth Rollins’ heel run as “The Monday Night Messiah” finally paid off on this week’s Raw, as the former world champion became a six-time tag team champion on Monday night by winning the Raw Tag Team Championships with Buddy Murphy. Rollins kicked off the show by announcing that Murphy was joining The AOP as Rollins’ newest disciples, and the group was eventually attacked by Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and The Viking Raiders. After a commercial break Rollins announced that he and Murphy would team up to challenge Erik and Ivar for the tag titles later in the show.

Fast forward to the final moments of the match, which saw Rollins prevent the two brutes from hitting Fallout when Rollins pushed Ivar off the top rope to the floor below. Murphy then hit Erik with a V-Trigger, and while the referee had his back turned Rollins smashed Erik’s head on the apron with a Curb Stomp. Murphy made the cover for the win.

With the win, Murphy earns his first WWE championship since holding the Cruiserweight title (now apart of NXT) from October 2018 through April 2019. He also joins Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley), Jason Jordan and Braun Strowman on the list of guys who have captured the Red Brand’s tag titles alongside Rollins.

Rollins cut a promo backstage afterwards congratulating Murphy on a job well done. He then swore he’d win the upcoming Royal Rumble match for the second year in a row.

Check out the full card for the Rumble (so far) in the list below: