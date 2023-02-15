WWE's Bianca Belair Wants Charlotte Flair Match to be a WrestleMania Main Event

WWE solidified two marquee match-ups shortly after the Royal Rumble, with Cody Rhodes choosing to take on Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley choosing to face Charlotte Flair. The match has been anticpated for some time, but there's another big match involving Flair that fans would love to see. That would be Bianca Belair vs Charlotte Flair, and in an interview on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast, Belair revealed why that match would not only be a dream match for her, but one that could easily be a WrestleMania main event.

"Definitely, everybody always asks what's your dream WrestleMania match. Belair vs. Flair. I think that's like another main event WrestleMania match," Belair said. "Charlotte Flair is one of the first women that I looked up to when I got to NXT. I saw myself in her, Ric Flair's her father, but a lot of people tend to forget she had zero experience coming as well."

"She was also a collegiate athlete like me, and when I got to NXT, and I saw her on Raw and SmackDown and being the Champion, she was in the position that I'm in right now," Belair said. "I was like, 'That's where I want to be.' Now I'm here. She's like the last of the four horsewomen that I haven't defeated. She's the most decorated woman in women's wrestling. It's really cool that she's the last one that I'm chasing. I would love for that to be a WrestleMania match."

That match-up would be perfect for a WrestleMania, though it appears that will have to take place at WrestleMania 40. The reason is that Ripley has selected Flair as her WrestleMania 39 opponent, and Belair will be defending her Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania against an unknown opponent.

As for who that will be, fans will find out at Elimination Chamber this weekend. At the event, there will be a Women's No. 1 Contender Elimination Chamber match to decide Belair's opponent, and the match includes Carmella, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Liv Morgan, and Natalya. Whoever wins this match will then face Belair for the Raw Women's Championship, and it remains to be seen what direction WWE goes with that match.

There are a few front runners here, with those being Asuka, Morgan, and Rodriguez. That said, WWE could easily pull a swerve here and have Carmella, Cross, or Natalya win, and there is also the chance that no one beats Belair and she retains.

