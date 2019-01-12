WWE RAW: Title Match, Big Tag Team Match Announced For This Week’s Show

An Intercontinental title match and a big women’s tag team bout have been announced for this Monday’s WWE RAW in Memphis, Tennessee.

WWE announced both matches via social media on Friday night. Fans at the FedEx Forum will see Dean Ambrose defend the Intercontinental Championship against Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match. Obviously, the result could have ramifications on the Royal Rumble in two weeks.

Rollins and Lashley have already begun throwing punches on social media in advance of the match on Monday.

Yeahhh… there’s a reason it’s been over a decade since you’ve been a champion. Put up or shut up, Bob. //t.co/4g8pC2gZOo — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 12, 2019

Ouch. Impact Wrestling not withstanding.

The other match involves three women who figure to play a big part in the success of the Royal Rumble on January 27th in Phoenix, as well as the RAW Women’s Champion.

RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will team with Sasha Banks to take on Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka. With Banks currently getting a push toward the top of the RAW women’s division, it will be an interesting dynamic to see her teamed with Rousey. Banks will challenge Rousey for the title at the Rumble.

During last week’s RAW broadcast, Rousey made it known that she wanted her next challenger to be Banks. The two were featured on the “Moment of Bliss” segment with Alexa Bliss but were interrupted by Nia Jax. Eventually, a match was made between Banks and Jax to decide the number one contender, with Banks emerging victorious.