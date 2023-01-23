Why WWE Changed The Bloodline's Raw is XXX Segment

Just days before the road to WWE WrestleMania 39 officially kicks off at WWE Royal Rumble, World Wrestling Entertainment is rolling out the red carpet for a Monday Night Raw celebration. WWE's flagship show turns 30 years old this month, continuing its accolade as the longest-running weekly episodic televised program ever produced. Like past celebratory red brand specials like Raw 1000 and Raw 25, Raw is XXX will bring back a number of familiar faces for one-off segments, as the likes of The Undertaker and D-Generation X will factor into the show. That said, Raw is XXX will still further WWE's current storylines.

Among those is everything going on with The Bloodline. While Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and company have been riding high for months, Raw is XXX will feature The Bloodline addressing its problems with Sami Zayn. Zayn is set to "stand trial" before Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and the Usos after failing to come to Reigns's aid in time during a Kevin Owens attack this past Friday on WWE SmackDown.

This trial segment was not in the original Raw is XXX plans, as WWE previously announced an "acknowledgement ceremony" with multiple generations of The Bloodline for the celebratory episode. According to the Wrestling Observer, the segment shift was done due to Afa, Sika, and Rikishi being unable to travel to Raw is XXX. Afa and Sika were "not ready for the trip" while Rikishi "got sick this week."

Afa and Sika wrestled from 1973 until 1988 as The Wild Samoans, capturing tag gold in various promotions. Sika is the father of Roman Reigns. The brothers most recently appeared on WWE programming at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 to acknowledge Reigns and celebrate his victory at that event over Jey Uso.

This reported shift differs from speculation over the weekend, as some theorized that WWE changed The Bloodline's segment due to reports that The Rock would not be able to face Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39. With the acknowledgement ceremony promising "every generation" of The Bloodline, ideas floated that Rock could make a surprise appearance to set up an eventual clash with his cousin. Reports have stated that Rock does not have enough time to get in ring ready shape for April but is leaving the door open for a match down the line.

