WWE Releases Custom Triple H "25 Years" Signature Series WWE Championship for Crazy Price

WWE continued its trend of releasing limited edition "Signature Series" custom championship belts with massive price tags this week when it posted the Triple H "25 Years" WWE Championship on WWE Shop for a whopping $500. The title is based off the Attitude Era's version of the WWF Championship, though the center plate has been reformed to resemble the iron cross logo "The Game" often used on his ring gear and merchandise.

In recent months WWE has released other custom titles for The Undertaker, John Cena and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. By far and away Wyatt's title, made to look like The Fiend's face had been stretched across a fleshy belt, was the hardest to get as only a small number of them were made and the price tag was $6499.99.

Take a closer look at Triple H's custom title below.

Triple H 25 Years signature series championship! #TripleH pic.twitter.com/k8UxxEIwgK — Balor Club Guy (@BalorClubGuy) April 23, 2020

"The Game" will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut on this week's Friday Night SmackDown. He appeared on The Bump on Wednesday to promote the episode and wound up receiving a special message from his old rival, The Rock.

"I've got to tell you man, you, from my very first match at The Garden, you were so good to me, so welcoming to me then," Johnson said. "But also I knew, of everybody in the locker room I knew, that there was a hunger in your eyes that were were going to be competitors and were would compete and work our asses off. And that's exactly what we did. That's exactly why we gelled together and had incredibly chemistry. I always talk about the matches I had with Stone Cold [Steve Austin], that you had with Stone Cold, you've had with Mick Foley, I've had with Mick Foley, Undertaker, you name it.

"But there's only one man I've gone around the world with and wrestled consistently so many times and put in just incredible matches, and that's you," he added.

Hunter then appeared on this week's edition of After The Bell, where he discussed the possibility of WrestleMania becoming a two-night event after WrestleMania 36 was well-received.

"I think it was much more enjoyable than the 8 hour extravaganza. I think at some point that's probably what it should be," he explained. "It's just become so big...it started out as a concert that ended up being a festival, and it's this week-long thing. Thursday would have been Hall of Fame. Friday was SmackDown. Saturday was going to be TakeOver. Sunday would've been WrestleMania. Monday would've been Raw.

"It's a week-long festival, and I think that big main stage attraction needs to be those two nights...that's a major shift and that doesn't come easy," he added.

