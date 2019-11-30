You Can Own Bray Wyatt’s New WWE Universal Title Belt For A Ridiculous Price

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt debuted a new championship belt on last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, and now, fans can own the belt for themselves for just the price of a few house payments.

We’re not kidding.

The belt debuted during a Firefly Funhouse segment during SmackDown. Wyatt held the new blue leather WWE Universal Title when dressed as the regular Bray Wyatt, but when the lights flickered and he became “The Fiend,” Wyatt was holding the new title belt that you can see below.

The new belt has Wyatt’s mask at center with “Hurt” on one side of the leather and “Heal” on the other side. The belt was designed by the legendary horror film studio, Tom Savini Studios.

Pre-orders for one of the belts went up on Saturday via WWE Shop. The belts were individually numbered by Tom Savini Studios for a very limited run. The price tag? $6,499.99.

Here’s the description from WWE: