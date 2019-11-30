You Can Own Bray Wyatt’s New WWE Universal Title Belt For A Ridiculous Price

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt debuted a new championship belt on last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, and now, fans can own the belt for themselves for just the price of a few house payments.
We’re not kidding.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The belt debuted during a Firefly Funhouse segment during SmackDown. Wyatt held the new blue leather WWE Universal Title when dressed as the regular Bray Wyatt, but when the lights flickered and he became “The Fiend,” Wyatt was holding the new title belt that you can see below.
The new belt has Wyatt’s mask at center with “Hurt” on one side of the leather and “Heal” on the other side. The belt was designed by the legendary horror film studio, Tom Savini Studios.
Pre-orders for one of the belts went up on Saturday via WWE Shop. The belts were individually numbered by Tom Savini Studios for a very limited run. The price tag? $6,499.99.
Here’s the description from WWE:
Shortly after turning the Universal Championship blue, the titleholder has now unveiled a haunting rendition of the championship especially for “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.
The new title prominently displays the face of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt on the front plate. The dark black straps also add to a championship fit for a monster.
Wyatt appeared on Friday Night SmackDown on November 29, 2019 to unveil the title and challenge Daniel Bryan to a rematch.
This work of art was handcrafted and hand painted by Tom Savini Studios. This custom title is made from the same materials and with the same craftsmanship you saw “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt debut on SmackDown on Friday, November 29th 2019.
Designed & Hand crafted by Tom Savini Studios
From the “Godfather of Gore” Tom Savini’s Special Effects Studio (@thetomsavini)
Sculpted with meticulous detail & care
Highly detailed mask made of a latex skin and acrylic eyes that capture the intense stare of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.
Length: 64 inches
Height (Chin to Forehead): 12 inches
Weight: 7 lbs, 8 oz.
Individually Numbered & Certified Authentic
Each title will be numbered and includes a Certificate of Authenticity hand-signed by Tom Savini.
Truly Rare & Unique
Due to the hand-made sculpting process, no two titles will be identical. Each will be a truly unique collector’s item!
Genuine Leather Strap
Each title is crafted on a genuine leather strap