Triple H Pushes for Future WrestleManias to be Two-Night Events

WrestleMania 36 wound up being a two-night event back in early April after WWE moved the event from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando amid the coronavirus pandemic. The show was received fairly-well overall, thanks in large part to neither night being an eight-hour marathon like the last few WrestleMania events. By all indications next year's WrestleMania, which is scheduled for SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California (at least for now) on March 28, 2021, will go back to being one night. But Triple H argued on this week's After The Bell podcast that WWE should consider keeping WrestleMania as a two-night show going forward.

"I think it was much more enjoyable than the 8 hour extravaganza. I think at some point that's probably what it should be," he explained. "It's just become so big...it started out as a concert that ended up being a festival, and it's this week-long thing. Thursday would have been Hall of Fame. Friday was SmackDown. Saturday was going to be TakeOver. Sunday would've been WrestleMania. Monday would've been Raw.

"It's a week-long festival, and I think that big main stage attraction needs to be those two nights...that's a major shift and that doesn't come easy," he added.

WWE's next pay-per-view, Money in the Bank, will take place partially at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. The company has already taped both the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder matches, which will see wrestlers battle through 10 floors of the office building before arriving on the roof, where the briefcases will be suspended above the ring.

Here's the Money in the Bank card as of now:

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. Apollo Crews vs. (Drew Gulak/King Corbin) vs. TBD

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. (Lacey Evans/Sasha Banks) vs. TBD

