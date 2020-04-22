Watch: The Rock Sends a Surprise Tribute to Triple H During The Bump

Triple H appeared on this week's The Bump to reflect on his WWE career and promote his upcoming 25th Anniversary celebration on this week's Friday Night SmackDown. After answering a few questions about his early days in WCW and WWF, "The Game" was given a surprise video message by one of his greatest rivals — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"I've got to tell you man, you, from my very first match at The Garden, you were so good to me, so welcoming to me then," Johnson said. "But also I knew, of everybody in the locker room I knew, that there was a hunger in your eyes that were were going to be competitors and were would compete and work our asses off. And that's exactly what we did. That's exactly why we gelled together and had incredibly chemistry. I always talk about the matches I had with Stone Cold [Steve Austin], that you had with Stone Cold, you've had with Mick Foley, I've had with Mick Foley, Undertaker, you name it.

"But there's only one man I've gone around the world with and wrestled consistently so many times and put in just incredible matches, and that's you," he added, before congatulating the 14-time world champion on all of his accomplishments both in and out of the ring.

Hunter came back with a great response.

"The worst part is how come he looks so great and I look like an old prune?" he said with a laugh.

According to CageMatch the pair competed against each other in 73 different matches from 1996-2002. Some of thier most famous encounters included the Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 1998, their I Quit match for the WWF Championship on a 1999 episode of Raw, their involvement in the four-way main event at WrestleMania 2000, their world championship match on the SmackDown premiere and their 60-minute Iron Man Match at Judgement Day in 2000.

Johnson also congratulated Hunter for the work he's done with NXT. Here's the card for this week's episode:

Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream

Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez

A follow up to Killer Kross' surprise attack on Tommaso Ciampa

Drake Maverick vs. Jake Atlas (Cruiserweight Championship Tournament)

Kushida vs. Tony Nese (Cruiserweight Championship Tournament)

El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Jack Gallagher (Cruiserweight Championship Tournament)

