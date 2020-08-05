Renee Young Wants to Fight Bayley in Raw Underground

This week's introduction of Raw Underground, Shane McMahon's shoot-style fight league on the Red Brand, has WWE wrestlers and personalities lining up to fight. During a watch party for SummerSlam 1992 on FS1 on Tuesday night, CM Punk proposed the idea of commentator and interviewer Renee Young fighting SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. Young was all for it, saying, "I would fight Bayley, I would for sure fight Bayley. She taunts me all the time.

"She's always calling me out, she calls me out in different interviews saying she wants to fight me. So I'm game. I've got nothing better to do," Young continued. "I'm down."

Bayley caught wind of the challenge and seemed to accept.

I cannot praise @CMPunk enough for this! @ReneeYoungWWE you don’t need “gear” to get you bob head kicked!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/7tM4cQPCM8 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 5, 2020

The first night of Raw Underground highlighted wrestlers like The Hurt Business, Dolph Zigler, The Viking Raiders' Erik and NXT's Dabba-Kato, formerly known as Babtunde.

Back in late June Young revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19, and spent the following weeks off of all WWE programming. Young's husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, did not test positive for the virus though he was kept off television for a few weeks as a precaution. He returned at AEW's Fight for the Fallen event and successfully retained his title against Brian Cage.

Back in November Young described in an interview what it's like being married to the man formerly known as Dean Ambrose.

"As soon as we're both home and have a glass of wine, he has his Jack & Diet Coke and we just talk about wrestling," Young said. "I talk about what my day is like, what his day is like. It's an interesting time for all of wrestling. So I'm sure people would like to be flies on the wall of our room. There are some interesting conversations that have happened, that's for sure.

"When you're married to Jon Moxley, that man likes to talk about wrestling. Sometimes I need to cleanse my pallet like, 'Can we just put on This Is Us and not talk about wrestling for a minute? That would be great.' He's a big This Is Us fan. He is a layered man, he has many layers. There's much behind those crazy eyes."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.