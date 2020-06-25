WWE: Renee Young Reveals COVID Diagnosis in Wake of Backstage Cancellation

✖

WWE Superstar Renee Young has revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 on Twitter. As the tweet says, it’s been a bit of a rough week for her as her television show, WWE Backstage got canceled and now the coronavirus scare. Her husband, Jon Moxley, the reigning AEW World Champion, got pulled from tonight’s Dynamite due to COVID-19 precautions as well. She implored fans to wear masks and wash their hands to stay safe. Young will be headed to quarantine along with the other on-screen talent that tested positive. There are more than just those in the ring that received the news though, Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin reported earlier today that multiple WWE employees had tested positive. The safety of the bubble inside the WWE Performance Center has been of the utmost concern for the company as they press forward with live-entertainment during the pandemic.

"While it's unclear when they were tested exactly, or how many of them were for wrestlers, sources tell us at least three people who had been at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando received positive test results this week," Satin said earlier. "Our sources say more testing will now be done by WWE's medical team before this week's TV production to make sure the virus has not spread amongst talent/behind the scenes workers."

Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

As mentioned before, this week was already tough with FOX deciding to cancel WWE Backstage. Booker T was also one of the people affected by the decision. he joined the Hall of Fame podcast with Brad Gilmore to talk about it. Wrestlingnews.co caught this quote from King Book:

“WWE Backstage, today, we got the news that we’re not going to be shooting a weekly series, not right now anyway,” he began. “I want to thank everybody on the FOX family crew and making it work for eight months, it was an awesome eight months. Hopefully, the project will be a little different and going to do something digital. We don’t know just yet, we’re just waiting right now.”

As far as coronavirus is concerned, WWE issued its own statement about the findings at the Performance Center earlier this month.

"A WWE employee has tested positive for COVID-19," WWE's previous statement read. "We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE's TV production on a closed set was already complete. The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery."

