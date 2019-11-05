Renee Young Discusses What It’s Like Being Married to Jon Moxley

Renee Young and Jon Moxley (formerly known as Dean Ambrose) have been married for more than two years, but ever since Moxley made the jump from WWE to AEW fans have been wondering what life is like for the couple now that they’re working for competing promotions. Young gave a glimpse into what their lives have become since the change on the latest episode of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, saying that while their relationship is still strong their post-work conversations have become quite interesting in recent months. Young recently transitioned from being a commentator on Monday Night Raw to the host of the new WWE Backstage news show, which will make its official premiere on Fox Sports 1 on Tuesday night.

“As soon as we’re both home and have a glass of wine, he has his Jack & Diet Coke and we just talk about wrestling,” Young said (h/t Fightful for transcript). “I talk about what my day is like, what his day is like. It’s an interesting time for all of wrestling. So I’m sure people would like to be flies on the wall of our room. There are some interesting conversations that have happened, that’s for sure.

“When you’re married to Jon Moxley, that man likes to talk about wrestling. Sometimes I need to cleanse my pallet like, ‘Can we just put on This Is Us and not talk about wrestling for a minute? That would be great.’ He’s a big This Is Us fan. He is a layered man, he has many layers. There’s much behind those crazy eyes.”

Young admitted in the same interview that she “never felt comfortable” in his role as the third Raw commentator alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

“I never felt comfortable doing that job,” Young said. “It was a very stressful year, to be completely honest. You look in that situation, I’m here in WWE and the first female to come into the [backstage] role…. I needed something else to chew on. Michael Cole and Triple H pulled me aside one week and said, ‘You’re going to do commentary on Raw.’ I was like, ‘What? Why? Who approved this? Whose was this?’ But, like with anything, I was gonna try to figure it out.”

Moxley is booked to compete in AEW’s upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view, where he’ll take on Kenny Omega in a Lights Out unsanctioned match this Saturday in Baltimore.