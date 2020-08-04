Shane McMahon Introduces Raw Underground

Shane McMahon arrived during Monday Night Raw this week to reveal a new concept, Raw Underground. Midway through the show "Shane-O-Mac" was shown standing next to a ring with all of the turnbuckes and posts removed while two men grappled in the ring. He then announced that Raw Underground would be debuting at the top of the show's third hour.

Later in the night McMahon introduced the segment, in which newcomer Daba-Kato (formerly known as Babtunde) defeated two opponents in quick fashion in a shoot-fight style of match. Exoctic dancers were also shown on a smaller stage nearby.

The next segment saw Erik of the Viking Raiders make quick work of a nameless jobber, knocking him out with a knee strike.

The final segment of the night saw MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business appear and declare that the fight league was under new management. The three then proceeded to each win a fight, then beat up several people around the ring.

