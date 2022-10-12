WWE Reveals Bray Wyatt Will Be Appearing on SmackDown

Bray Wyatt made his glorious return to WWE at Extreme Rules, and WWE wasted no time in teasing where he will pop up next during this week's Monday Night Raw. During the show, another QR code popped up and revealed the date of this week's SmackDown, and then WWE went and made it official today that Wyatt will be appearing on this week's SmackDown, making his long-awaited return to the blue brand. It's not known if he is going to be officially part of the SmackDown roster or if he will be a free agent who floats between both brands, but hopefully, we'll get a few more answers regarding Wyatt this Friday.

Frankly, I assumed that Wyatt would be calling Monday Night Raw home for the most part, since he was a major part of Raw all throughout the Firefly Funhouse. Perhaps that is why he's heading to SmackDown, though this could also just be WWE spreading the hype around to both shows, something it's wanted to do with Roman Reigns more as well.

Lots of questions still remain regarding Wyatt, like who or what is the Wyatt 6 and if it is a faction will it include other superstars or just creations of Wyatt. There's also the question of who Wyatt's first opponent will be, and also whether he is a face or a heel. With the reaction he received at Extreme Rules, it would honestly be difficult to not see him as a face right now, but you never know.

If he does show up on SmackDown, names like Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, and obviously Roman Reigns quickly come to mind, but the one thing no one wants is for Wyatt to come back and enter into a losing effort. With Reigns looking unstoppable right now, it might not be the time for Wyatt to face him. That said, if Wyatt is the one to finally dethrone him, well, that could be interesting, but we'll just have to wait and see.

What do you want to see WWE do with Wyatt next? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!