WWE Fans Lost Their Minds When Bray Wyatt Returned at Extreme Rules

Fans Didn't know what to expect from WWE in regards to all of the White Rabbit teases over the past few weeks, which WWE revealed would be answered in some way at Extreme Rules. All sorts of theories were shared, but I don't think anyone saw what WWE had planned coming, and it made for one of the most thrilling and well-executed endings to an event in recent memory. Bray Wyatt finally made his long-awaited return to WWE with a spectacular segment that featured all of his past creations and the ultimate reveal of Wyatt himself in the building, and to say the crowd lost their collective minds would be an understatement. Fans on social lost their minds as well, and you can find some of the reactions flying in starting on the next slide.

It all started after the Fight Pit match, which had Riddle beating Seth Rollins and walking backstage. Then the lights went off and Wyatt's voice could be heard on the speakers singing He's got the whole world in his hands as everyone's phones lit up the room.

In between each repeat of the chorus though the camera would soon in on one lit-up area in the arena, and these would reveal creepy real-life versions of Wyatt's puppets from the Firefly Funhouse. This would continue for a bit until the camera found the announcer's table, and here a red and black mask was seen laying on it.

Then another zoom-in revealed the Fiend in a black hood standing amongst the crowd, and then it all blacked out again. Then a video started playing of the long-abandoned Firefly Funhouse, which is now covered in cobwebs, and then we move to an isolated door that seemed to be physically in the arena.

It would glow blue and then open, which had the crowd hyped, but things kicked into another gear when a lantern was seen coming around the corner with someone holding it. A man in a mask was moving forward with it, and then he came into view as the crowd chanted holy s***. Then the person pulled the mask away and it was in fact Bray Wyatt, and the crowd erupted.

You can check out the full video of what went down in the post above, which you absolutely should, and you can find the reactions coming in about Bray Wyatt starting on the next slide.

What did you think of Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!