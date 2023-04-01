WWE Reveals New NXT Women's Tag Team Champions at Stand & Deliver

One of WWE NXT's most intriguing storylines over the past few months has revolved around the tag team of Fallon Henley and Kiana James, which is also connected to the ongoing romantic storyline between James and Henley's friend Brooks Jensen. They've had issues after Henley and Josh Briggs discovered James wasn't being honest with Jensen, though they put that aside to take on Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre at Stand & Deliver for the Women's Tag Team Titles. They were working well as a team yet again, but unfortunately, James got distracted at one point by Jensen, and that allowed Fyre to capitalize. Dawn went to keep Henley down which allowed Fyre to get the win, with the team becoming the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Henley was in the ring first with Dawn and knocked her down with several high-impact moves before going for a pin, but Dawn kicked out. Fyre grabbed Henley's feet after making a secretive tag and she tried to pin Henley but she kicked out. They got Henley in their corner and kept her isolated from James, hitting with her combo offense before going for a cover. Henley kicked out, but she was still far from her partner.

Fyre would slam into Henley and then charge forward again, but she would get caught by a boot. They both hit each other and fell to the mat, and Fyre tried to drag her away from James but she made the tag. James was fresh and attacked Fyre and Dawn, and she sent both to the outside of the ring. She flipped and took them out and then rolled Fyre back into the ring.

Fyre kicked out and James tagged Henley in, who slammed Fyre down. Unfortunately, Dawn and Fyre got some cheap shots in while the referee was distracted, but Henley threw Fyre into Dawn and knocked her over. A blockbuster from Henley led to a cover of Dawn, but she kicked out. Fyre went for a cover on Henley but she kicked out, and Dawn sent James out of the ring.

James tagged in and launched Fyre to the mat, with Henley hitting and James going off the cover, but Dawn broke it up. Fyre slammed James down and they hit a double super kick before going for a pin, but Henley threw Dawn into the pin attempt to break it up.

At this point, James was looking at Jensen and they were communicating about something, and that's when things fell apart. With James distracted, Fyre pounced and Fyre hit a backstabber, and Henley wasn't in the ring to break things up or help her partner recover. Fyre got the pin and the win as a result, and now NXT has new Women's Tag Team Champions.

