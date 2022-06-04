WWE Reveals Ronda Rousey's Next SmackDown Women's Title Challenger

✖

Tonight's SmackDown featured the number 1 contender's match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, with Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Xia Li, Natalya, and Aliyah, though Aliyah didn't make it out from backstage after Shotzi locked her in the locker room. Shotzi got after the referee for not ringing the bell but Aliyah made it into the ring just in time charged into Shotzi and then knocked her outside. After a physical match of near falls, it was Natalya standing tall as the next challenger, and she will face Rousey for the Title soon.

Aliyah hit with more punches but then Baszler and Natalya threw Aliyah and Shotzi over the barricade. At that point, it was Xia Li, Natalya, and Baszler against Rodriguez, but she fended them off and threw Shotzi down too.

Baszler tried to lock in a submission on Rodriguez and they ended up outside, and then Natalya went to work on Li, but Li then slammed her down and went for the cover, though Baszler broke things up. Shotzi then hit Baszler with a DDT but Li hit a spin kick on Shotzi and then Natalya hit a clothesline on Li. Natalya met up with Rodriguez one-on-one and Natalya slammed her into the turnbuckle and then went for the cover, but she kicked out.

Rodriguez dragged Natalya over to the corner but Shotzi intervened. Then Rodriguez picked up Shotzi and slammed her on top of Natalya. She went up to the 2nd rope and hit a spinning elbow and then picked up Shotzi and hit the Tejana Bomb but Baszler surprised her with the Kirifuda Clutch. While she was distracted Natalya pinned Shotzi to become the new No. 1 Contender.

It will be Natalya vs Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship, and Baszler can't be too happy about her Tag Partner using her to get the Title shot. Rousey then came face to face with Natalya in the ring, and Rousey didn't seem too shaken up.

What did you think of the match and are you excited for Rousey vs Natalya?