Rey Mysterio's Eye Loss at WWE Extreme Rules Was Originally Much More Gruesome

The Eye for an Eye Match at WWE's The Horror Show Extreme Rules pay-per-view on Sunday ended with Seth Rollins driving Rey Mysterio's previously-injured eye into the corner of the steel ring steps, causing it to "pop out" and end the match. The spot was mostly covered up by Mysterio's hands, though flashes of a fake dislodged eyeball could be seen in his hands for a brief moment. Given how gory the match's stipulation was on its surface, the end result was rather tame. However, according to PWInsider, the ended was originally much more gruesome.

Mike Johnson reported this week that the match's original taping had Mysterio wearing prosthetic makeup that would make it look like his eye had actually popped out. Vince McMahon apparently hated how the prosthetic looked and scrapped the idea, leading to the finish everyone eventually saw.

Mysterio was not seen on WWE television this week and is reportedly still working without a WWE contract. According to Dave Meltzer, WWE is still working on trying to make a deal and used the aftermath of the match (in which doctors claimed they might be able to "save" Mysterio's eye) as an opening in case he signs a new deal.

"He [Mysterio] is not signed," Meltzer said on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. "My gut is still, as its been all along, that he will, but it has not happened yet. So that finish was because he had not signed. As I mentioned, if he doesn't sign the obvious finish is he has to lose. If he does sign, the obvious finish is that he has to win. But the reason they gave that open-ended thing that 'we may save his eye' is in case he does sign, that's their out."

Here's WWE's latest update on Mysterio:

"After the sickening conclusion of the Eye for an Eye Match, Charly Caruso provided an update on the condition of Rey Mysterio," WWE.com's statement read. "Mysterio was rushed to a local medical facility to be treated for a potential globe luxation. Medical experts were optimistic that if the optic nerve is not severed and there is not too much strain on the blood vessels and nerves that connect the eye to the rest of the head, there's a chance Mysterio can maintain his vision."

Check out the full results from The Horror Show at Extreme Rules below:

SmackDown Tag Team Championships (Tables Match): Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura def. The New Day

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley def. Nikki Cross

United States Championship Match: MVP vs. Apollo Crews (No Contest, MVP crowns himself new champion)

Eye for an Eye Match: Seth Rollins def. Rey Mysterio

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks (No Contest

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def Dolph Ziggler

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Bray Wyatt def. Braun Strowman

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.