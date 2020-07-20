A Closer Look at Rey Mysterio's Fake Eye From WWE Extreme Rules

✖

Rey Mysterio wound up "losing" his eye on Sunday night at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules when Seth Rollins drove his previously-injured right eye into the corner of the ringside steel steps. In order to do with spot without physically maiming the former world champion, WWE had Mysterio hold a fake eye in his hands as trainers and referees rushed to his side. Eagle-eyed fans spotted a glimpse of the fake eye, but Mysterio spent most of his time on camera covering it with his hands. You can see a better look at the eye below.

Upon seeing what he had done, Rollins puked at ringside. "The Monday Night Messiah" had been feuding with Mysterio since nearly blinding him back in May, and it was Mysterio who wound up selecting the Eye for an Eye stipulation. WWE gave an update after the match saying there was a chance doctors could "save the eye," which Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported was WWE's way of giving themselves an opening for Mysterio's return if he signs a new WWE contract. The former WWE Champion has reportedly been working for weeks without a new deal.

From getting thrown of a roof to losing an eye Rey Mysterio has had a tough 2020 so far #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/EwePA1G8tn — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) July 20, 2020

Naturally, somebody made the joke that the fake eye looked like a Pokeball.

Rollins will apparently turn his attention elsewhere this week, as WWE announced he'll face Aleister Black in singles action on this week's Raw. Black picked up a clean win over Rollins when they last met in May.

Check out the full results from The Horror Show at Extreme Rules below:

SmackDown Tag Team Championships (Tables Match): Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura def. The New Day

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley def. Nikki Cross

United States Championship Match: MVP vs. Apollo Crews (No Contest, MVP crowns himself new champion)

Eye for an Eye Match: Seth Rollins def. Rey Mysterio

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks (No Contest

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def Dolph Ziggler

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Bray Wyatt def. Braun Strowman

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.