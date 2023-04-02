Zelina Vega Recruits Becky G for WWE's New LWO at WrestleMania

Those who tuned into WWE SmackDown last night had the chance to witness the return of the Latino World Order, a faction that hasn't been active for quite some time. Rey Mysterio, an original member of the group back when Eddie Guerrero created it, brought in Legado del Fantasma's Santos Escobar, Zeina Vega, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde as fully-fledged members alongside himself. Seeing the LWO shirts again delighted WWE fans, but now the group has a new honorary member, and it's none other than musician, actress, and Power Rangers star Becky G. Vega made Becky G an honorary member at WrestleMania 39, and you can see how it played out below.

Becky G sang America the Beautiful to start the event, and that's why she was backstage before the event. She was heading to the rehearsal and ran into Zelina Vega, and after Vega realized who she was, she said she had been looking for Becky. She then talked about what happened on SmackDown and the return of the LWO, and offered to make Becky an honorary member.

Becky G was all about it, and now the LWO has its first honorary member and first addition since Rey Mysterio formed the new group. Hopefully, this also means that at some point later on Becky G will be game for another appearance in WWE as part of the group, but we'll have to wait and see. You can check out the video above.

When Vega's not recruiting new members to the group, she's staying busy in the gaming world. Her latest project is part of Street Fighter 6, as she'll be part of the game's commentary team. She's also been staying busy with UpUpDownDown and the world of anime, and she hopes to really jump into the world of voice acting next.

"So I actually really want to get into voice acting," Vega told IGN. "Yes, I love it. I'm a huge fan of Naruto and Demon Slayer, and I'm just like, 'Man, it would be amazing to have this full circle of voicing a character and then cosplaying them in the ring. So, whether that is for Street Fighter in the future, maybe whether that's for Naruto: Ninja Storm, or for maybe a Demon Slayer game or something like that, but I would love to voice the character and then cosplay them. That's like my ultimate dream."

Vega also thanked Xavier Woods for creating UpUpDownDown and bringing the world of video games and wrestling together like never before. There's so much crossover between the two and UpUpDownDown has brought that crossover into the spotlight.

"It's amazing, honestly, and it's so cool because it's run by somebody who's such an amazing soul. Everybody loves Woods. Everybody loves him, and I feel like, to have someone like him just in charge of something like that, makes you just want to go in there and show out. Whether that's showing out in the way of like really trying hard on the video game because you want to win, or just doing it for the fans to see an extra side of you that they don't get to see all the time, it gives us an outlet to just be ourselves. He makes it just comfortable and okay to just be silly and nerdy, and however we want to be that day," Vega said.

