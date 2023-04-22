WWE Reveals Surprising Matches for Backlash on SmackDown

WWE Backlash is not too far away now, and during tonight's WWE SmackDown, the Backlash card got a few surprising additions. The first match revealed was the most expected and one of the most anticipated, as Rhea Ripley will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against LWO's Zelina Vega. There's also a match involving The Bloodline, but the two other matches are a bit more unexpected. The most surprising match is Seth Rollins vs Omos, a match that pretty much took everyone by surprise on social media as it hasn't had any build on TV. That said, it could end up being pretty entertaining.

The other match is a Triple Threat for the United States Championship that will have Austin Theory defending his Title against Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed. It's the Triple Threat aspect that is the most unexpected twist here, as Theory vs Lashley isn't that out of left field.

The last match revealed involved The Bloodline, specifically The Usos and Solo Sikoa. They will take on Riddle and Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. This match makes a lot of sense, and it was already reported that Roman Reigns would be at Backlash, so you had to have the Bloodline involved somehow.

These matches join Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar, which will likely be the main event of the night. Lesnar and Rhodes first appeared to be teaming up against The Bloodline, but then Lesnar took out Rhodes and brutally slammed him on steel steps that had been moved into the ring. Rhodes would then challenge him the following week on Raw, and now Lesnar has accepted.

This is likely the first of many trials for Rhodes as he attempts to build his way back to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship picture against Roman Reigns, and that's a journey that could take Rhodes all the way to next year's WrestleMania. We'll have to wait and see, as there could be more swerves in tow, and there's always the chance of The Rock getting involved, but this is likely the first big step toward another Title shot down the line for Cody.

Backlash will also be a big step for the LWO, who has been at odds with Judgement Day for a bit now. Vega has gotten the best of Rhea Ripley twice now, and she might even get one more shot at Ripley before Backlash. Ripley has been clearly frustrated by Vega's takedowns, so there won't be any lack of bad blood in the match.

As for other possible matches, it's difficult not to see Backlash host Bad Bunny get involved in an actual match, and he's been feuding with Judgement Day's Damian Priest already. An LWO team-up could happen with Rey Mysterio in some way, which would be a perfect way to get Dominik involved as well.

The other big match out there is Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus, which Stratus started building to when she turned on Lynch after they lost the Women's Tag Team Championships. Since then she's delivered a promo about being thought of as a sidekick to The Man and her issues with fans rewriting history, and she wants to remind people of her place in WWE history by taking down Becky. Lynch will likely respond next week, but it's unclear if WWE will have the match at Backlash or at a different event.

