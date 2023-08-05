WWE's Rhea Ripley Recalls Her Strangest Interactions With Fans on Social Media (Exclusive)

WWE's Rhea Ripley has seen a massive rise in popularity over the past year, taking on a more devious persona as a member of The Judgement Day and "Mami" to Dominik Mysterio. Ripley's full embrace of her onscreen character has also carried over to social media, and as a result, some of her fans have gotten a bit more "out of pocket." "The Eradicator" laughed it off while speaking with ComicBook ahead of a WWE x C4 Energy meet and greet on Friday outside of Detroit, after which she met with well over a hundred WWE fans. At least one fan asked her to step on them.

"They ask a lot of out-of-pocket stuff," Ripley said. "One that I used to get all the time is like, can I lick your armpit? And I don't know how to respond to that (chuckles). There's a lot of 'step-on-mes'. There's a lot of, 'If Rhea were to kill me right now, I'd die happy.' Very strange things. I love my moshes. I do, I really do love them, but they are quite deranged and sadistic and thirsty little moshes."

Imagine working all your life to be a world champion in the WWE, getting there, booker leaves you off the card for the second biggest show of the year, and you have to fly out there anyway to step on fans instead😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1Pa6ILPC2n — 🅰️🅾️ (@KXNGAO) August 4, 2023

Rhea Ripley on Fans Rallying Around Her Ahead of SummerSlam 2023

But while many comments directed at Ripley are vaguely sexual in nature, many legitimately want to see the 26-year-old reigning Women's World Champion succeed in the WWE. This is why when WWE made it clear on the latest Monday Night Raw that this weekend's SummerSlam premium live event wouldn't feature a title bout between Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez, her fans became outraged online. The Australian native has seen those online posts as well and said she appreciates the support.

"I appreciate it, I do," she said. "All us women appreciate it. Because at the end of the day, we work all year round for opportunities like this. SummerSlam, it's a massive, massive show for the WWE. It's our second biggest (premium live event) of the year. So to not be on it, it's a little bit heartbreaking, but at the end of the day I know that we're all still going to be fighting for the next spot and the next PLE will come up. There's PLEs all the time now. So we will get our shot as well. But yeah, SummerSlam, it's cool to say that you're on it, and I appreciate everyone for backing us girls up."

WWE's SummerSlam 2023 takes place tonight at Ford Field in Detroit at 8 p.m. EST, streaming exclusively on Peacock.