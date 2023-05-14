WWE Celebrates Mother's Day 2023 With a Rhea Ripley "Mami" Montage

Today is Mother's Day and WWE decided to celebrate with Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. The company's official Twitter account uploaded a 32-second montage of Mysterio referring to Ripley as "Mami," something he's done ever since he joined The Judgement Day last September. Ripley also used the opportunity to celebrate herself, proclaiming, "Happy Mami's Day... to me!"

Ripley successfully retained her SmackDown Women's Championship at Backlash last weekend against Zelina Vega despite Vega fighting in her home country of Puerto Rico. She then had a tune-up match on last week's Raw by beating Dana Brooke in less than two minutes. As for the rest of Judgement Day, Damian Priest was on the losing end of an outstanding San Juan Street Fight with Bad Bunny at Backlash, which was followed by both he and Finn Balor failing to make it out of the Raw side of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament bracket. Despite their shortcomings, the four members of the faction all still display great chemistry and want to keep working as a unit for as long as possible

"I really want it to go for as long as it can go," Ripley told Cheap Heat earlier this week (h/t WrestleZone). "I'm loving every single minute of being at work when the boys are there. I think that we could really drag it out and go for a long, long time. At the end of the day, yes, we are the most random group of people. We have an Irishman, a Puerto Rican, a Mexican, and an Australian. But we click so well, and it feels so strange when I'm at work and I know that the boys aren't there, like when I was going to SmackDown for a little bit and they weren't there. They were on the U.K. tour and I was like, I don't know how to act right now. I miss my family, I miss my boys.

"I really want to see it progress and grow, and if we get new members, we get new members. But I want to see The Judgment Day become this massive faction within WWE that is so unstoppable, and I think that we can really accomplish that. At the end of the day, I want to see my boys with championships while I hold mine."