WWE SummerSlam 2023 Start Time, Full Card, How to Watch

WWE's 36th annual SummerSlam premium live event takes place on Saturday, Aug. 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The show will be headlined by Jey Uso challenging Roman Reigns for both the position of Tribal Chief within The Bloodline and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Uso was able to deliver Reigns his first pinfall loss since late 2019 back at Money in the Bank when he and Jimmy Uso defeated Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match. Jey then revealed via a conversation with the family elders that their match be conducted through "Tribal Combat" rules, which means no disqualifications and no count outs. With Jimmy hospitalized following a brutal attack and Sikoa's loyalties being called into question on a weekly basis, Reigns' position as "The Head of the Table" has never been in greater jeopardy.

Other big championship matches announced for the show include World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor, a triple threat for the SmackDown Women's Championship between Asuka, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair and an Intercontinental Championship bout between Gunther and Drew McIntyre

WWE SummerSlam 2023 How to Watch, Streaming

SummerSlam 2023 begins at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 5. The event will stream exclusively on Peacock here in the United States.

Cody Rhodes Looking to Move on From Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes gave a number of interviews leading up to the premiere of his new documentary, American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes. While he'll have a tiebreaker match with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, Rhodes openly admitted he's looking forward to turning his focus back to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship he failed to win at WrestleMania 39 back in April.

"I feel you have moments in your career where you get stuck in them, whether they're so good or whether they're so low, that you get stuck in these moments," Rhodes said. "It's not unlike if you have a traumatic experience in your personal life. For me, I felt, and I still do three months removed, very stuck. In that there was a very long period of time where I was sitting in the ring. I knew I was sitting in the ring and knew I had lost. I'm watching people not leave. They're looking at me. They're looking at me and they're either frustrated, they're sad for me, they're mad at me. But you usually see at the end of the night some people heading for the aisles. They're going to beat traffic, something. We were just stuck. And I knew we were filming me. And the internal monologue I had when I saw my family at ringside, then I saw some of the most diehard fans fully decked out in every piece of merch for me they could have possibly bought, the internal monologue was really just telling myself to get up. And then I wanted to make a point that I was not going to walk what we call 'loser lane.' I'm going to walk all the way back up this 70-yard ramp and I want to feel every bit of this loss."

"And then my world filled up right the next day, I jump into the thing with Brock Lesnar," he later added. "So again, I feel like I'm stuck. I'm stuck there. I'd love SummerSlam to be the moment that's like, 'Hey, moving forward. Hopefully defeating Brock Lesnar. Moving forward.' And without saying anything. Without doing the old 'this little number' around the waist. Let them know, the thing I came back for, we're still on the path. We're still on the path. And I want to be confident about it in the best of ways because you rode with me all the way to WrestleMania in Los Angeles and hopefully they can ride with me to wherever it is and wherever we go next."

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Card