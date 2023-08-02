WWE's Rhea Ripley Just Called an NXT Superstar a Power Ranger

The Judgement Day came to tonight's WWE NXT to celebrate their latest victory at The Great American Bash, where Dominik Mysterio retained his NXT North American Championship against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali. Ripley had more than a hand in helping Dominik retain his Title, and both Ripley and Dominik came to NXT to gloat. They ended up being confronted by Dragon Lee, and a Title match would be booked for next week, but that wasn't the only confrontation the two had. When Ripley and Dominik were walking outside, they were approached by Axiom, and that led to a hilarious segment when Ripley referred to Axiom as a Power Ranger.

When Ripley and Mysterio were outside, they were approached by Axiom, who had issues with Dominik calling himself the greatest luchador ever earlier in the night. Axiom also expressed appreciation for Dominik's father Rey Mysterio as Dragon Lee had earlier in the night, and that led to Dominik confusing Axiom for Lee.

try being disrespected for 6 years. pic.twitter.com/B9iuose5QD — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 2, 2023

Dominik said asked Axiom why he was back after already telling them he loved Rey Mysterio, and Axiom then told him that was Dragon Lee. Dominik then said 'Then who the hell are you?" As Axiom tried to make sense of it all, Ripley answered Dominik's question, saying "he's a Power Ranger" while smiling and laughing. They didn't get to laugh long, as Mustafa Ali then came into the picture and had his own issues with Dominik.

Ripley was referring to Axiom's luchador mask, which does look more like a helmet than a traditional mask. She's not entirely wrong either, as Axiom based his gear on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' White Ranger, so while it's a shot at Axiom from Ripley and Dominik, he has made a nod to Power Rangers fans as well.

Dominik got everyone angry when he called himself the greatest luchador alive, and Dragon Lee would come out and confront Mysterio. He expressed his appreciation for Rey and that annoyed Ripley and Dominik. Lee would challenge Dominik to a match for the North American Championship and Dominik would accept, but Lee had a surprise in store.

After Dominik accepted the challenge, Ripley then told Lee that she would be at ringside with Dominik, because wherever he goes, she goes. Lee then said that he was bringing in some support of his own, and that's when Rey Mysterio appeared on the screen and revealed he would be joining Lee next week on NXT.

What did you think of tonight's NXT? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!