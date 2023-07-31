WWE's Rhea Ripley Helps Dominik Mysterio Retain NXT North American Title at Great American Bash

After utilizing the entirety of The Judgement Day to overwhelm Wes Lee and take his North American Championship, Dominik Mysterio has been cruising on a high. He's offered plenty of talk, but tonight he was faced with his greatest obstacle yet, as he had to defend the Title from not only Lee but also Mustafa Ali. Dominik was a target of both early on, with Ali and Lee fighting at times to see who would attack Dominik next. Unfortunately for them, Rhea Ripley was also at ringside, and she interfered right from the start. It would be her presence that allow Dominik to retain his Title, leaving Ali and Lee angry and devastated.

Dominik started off outside of the ring with Ripley guarding him against Ali, but Lee then came out and flanked him, and Dominik ran for his life back into the ring. Then Ali and Lee caught him and just stomped him repeatedly, but then Lee and Ali started fighting over who got to attack Dominik. They teamed up at one point and knocked Dominik out of the ring, and then they turned their attention towards each other.

Ali tried to cover Lee but Lee kicked out, and then Lee went for his own pin, but Ali kicked out. Lee and Ali traded strikes until Ali gained control briefly, and that led to Dominik pushing both Ali and Lee off the top turnbuckle, sending them flying and colliding with the floor.

Dominik went for the cover on Ali but he kicked out. Then Dominik went for the Three Amigos on Ali, but Lee broke it up, only to get hit with a Three Amigos of his own. Then Dominik went to lift Ali and Lee, but they countered and duplexed Dominik instead. They did it again too, and then hit a third combo suplex on Dominik. Ali went for the cover but Lee broke it up, and then Lee went for the cover but Ali broke it up.

Lee got back to his feet and spun Ali into Dominik, and then hit a superkick to cause a DDT to Ali. Double knees followed from Lee but Ali dropkicked Lee and broke up the cover on Dominik. Ali threw Dominik out of the ring and then focused on Lee, knocking him down to the mat and then hitting a nasty DDT off the top rope. Ali covered Lee but then Dominik went to break it up and hit Lee instead thanks to Ali getting out of the way.

Ali dodged Dominik again and hit a neckbreaker, and then put Lee on top of Dominik and locked them in a Camel Clutch. Dominik bit them to get free and set up Lee for a 619, but Ali broke it up. Ali then hit a kick to Lee and had both Dominik and Lee set up for a move. Ali went for the 450 on both, but they both dodged it and Ali slammed into the ring apron and then the floor.

Then Ripley went after Lee, but he was able to dodge her for a while and then slammed down Dominik. That only angered Ripley more, and she chased Lee until she caught him and slammed him into the announce table, shattering it in the process. Then Dominik hit Lee with Ripley's Title when the referee wasn't looking, but Lee still kicked out of the pin. Then Ali came soaring in and knocked Dominik away before colliding with Lee on a 450, but Ripley pulled his legs out and broke up the pin.

At that point, Dominik hit the Frog Splash and got the pin and the win, retaining his NXT North American Championship. Ali and Lee looked upset and angry back in the ring as they watched Ripley and Dominik leave, and it seems NXT will still be dealing with The Judgement Day for a while longer.