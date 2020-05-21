Ric Flair Confirms He's Re-Signed With WWE, Shows off New Contract

✖

Even though he's long been retired from in-ring action, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair isn't leaving WWE anytime soon. The 16-time world champion took to Twitter on Thursday to show off his new WWE contract, confirming previous reports that he had signed a new deal with the company. While his daughter Charlotte Flair has been popping up on all three brands in recent weeks, Flair's appearances on WWE television have been sparse of the past couple of years. He played a role in the WrestleMania 35 storyline between Triple H and Batista when the latter attacked him during his 70th birthday celebration, then got some revenge by assisting "The Game" during their No Holds Barred match.

Flair then appeared on Raw Reunion special edition of Monday Night Raw in July 2019, alongside a laundry list of other former stars. With the exception of a cameo on a February episode of NXT, he has not appeared on WWE programming since.

Back in March Flair appeared on Busted Open Radio where he pushed for his old WCW rival Sting to get one more match in WWE, considering how "The Icon's" run in WWE ended unceremoniously in 2015.

"No one thinks of more of Sting than I do," Flair said. "... If he's okay with his neck and all that, I would definitely love to see him back in the ring one time. I actually thought because... time off is your worst enemy and to come right back and wrestle at a high level against [Triple H], who is a ring general above ring generals and a guy that can lead anybody around, I thought he was having a hell of a match with Seth Rollins."

Unfortunately it doesn't look like Flair will get his wish, as Sting's contract with WWE reportedly ended recently.

Back in December Flair conducted an interview with Corey Graves on After The Bell, where he criticized how WWE was using Charlotte at the time.

"I am not happy with the way they are doing it; I guess she's been put in that role. Number one, I need to be left out of the equation because she has surpassed me in talent," Ric said. "She's never gonna be around for 40 years which is why I'm still a household name. I think they look at it and say, 'Well, she's like her dad. She'll do anything we want her to do because she's a pro."

She's since gone on to win the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble and the NXT Women's Championship.

