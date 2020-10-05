Robert Roode on His WWE Raw Return, Possible Beer Money Reunion, NXT

✖

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Canadian WWE Superstar Robert Roode was able to re-enter the United States and compete on last week's episode of Monday Night Raw, taking on Drew McIntyre in an open challenge for the WWE Championship. "The Glorious One" wants to hit the ground running now that he's back on WWE programming, and shared his thoughts on his future in a new interview with ComicBook on Monday morning. Roode will team with Dolph Ziggler and Randy Orton in a six-man tag match, taking on McIntyre, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

"It's great actually to be back," Roode said. "It's a long layoff, now almost seven months being away. So when you're in this business for two decades and it becomes a part of your life every week, and it's just something that's a passion of mine that I've had since I was a kid. And you get into the business and you get into a certain routine and that routine is just kind of taken away from you suddenly, it's a hard adjustment. So last week I was just very, very excited to be back on Monday Night Raw."

This Friday's edition of SmackDown marks the start of the 2020 WWE Draft. Roode stated he hopes he and Ziggler stay on the same show by the end of the two-night event and start chasing after the tag team championships again.

"Whether that means we stay on Raw or we get traded to SmackDown," he said. "Look, over the past year, starting [with the] last Draft, Dolph and I were on Raw and then we were both traded to SmackDown and then we were traded back to Raw during the pandemic. So we've been on both sides of the fence, both on Raw and SmackDown over the last year or so. Being traded back to SmackDown, wouldn't surprise me. But if we do, or if I do, I hope that Dolph comes back with me because I'm really looking forward to getting the band back together and having that chemistry back with Dolph and chasing after some tag team gold."

Last week Roode's former Impact Wrestling tag team partner, James Storm, told Pro Wrestling Sheet that WWE was working towards bringing him onto WWE television and eventually reforming Beer Money. Roode said nobody had told him about that idea.

"James can do the interviews and he can say what he wants, but I mean, that's above my pay grade," he said. "I haven't heard a word about James Storm coming in. Nobody ever approached me about the idea of getting us back together or him even being hired. So whether that's true or not, I have no idea, but as far as I'm concerned, I'm happy doing what I'm doing. I have a great tag team partner in Dolph Ziggler. I think we have some amazing chemistry together. We were former tag teams champions and looking forward to being tag team champions again."

Roode also addressed the possibility of going back to NXT, similar to Finn Balor, Ember Moon and Tyler Breeze.

"NXT was a great spot for me. When I first came to WWE, I was able to be a part of that brand early on, and do my part and try to really grow that brand, and had the opportunity to be their champion, and to be on top, and to main event TakeOvers," he said. "That was just a great experience and the brand itself has now grown even larger. So wherever the job takes me, I'm going to be there and I'm going to do everything I can to be a guy that the brand can lean on, and to be in the mix, and to take every opportunity that is given to me and make the best of it. So whether that's on Raw, whether that's on SmackDown, or whether that's on NXT, I'm going to do everything I can to stand out and to work my way towards being a champion again."

Monday Night Raw kicks off at 8 p.m. ET tonight on the USA Network.