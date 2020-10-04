WWE Might Have Just Spoiled NXT's Involvement in the 2020 WWE Draft

✖

As of now WWE has only confirmed that Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown will take part in the upcoming 2020 WWE Draft, scheduled to begin on this week's edition of SmackDown. Triple H was asked about NXT's involvement this year during a media conference call on Wednesday and said, "I wish I did (have an update), but I don't. I don't know. The Draft is coming, I'm unsure. You, like myself, will have to stay tuned and wait and see." But leading into Sunday's NXT TakeOver 31 event, WWE's social media team might have accidentally given the game away.

Early in the afternoon WWE's main account tweeted out who fans think each of the brand's first-round pick should be, and listed Raw, SmackDown and NXT as participants. The tweet was then deleted and re-uploaded with only Raw and SmackDown listed, but not before people got their hands on screengrabs.

The first indication I’ve seen from an official WWE account which makes it sound like NXT will be part of the draft. pic.twitter.com/Z8uGowXinQ — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 4, 2020

Obviously, the tweet could have been a mistake. But this isn't the first time WWE has accidentally given away surprises when it comes to the Draft. Many fans will remember the order of last year's Draft was accidentally published online when WWE listed which wrestlers could be selected on which night. The list was later fixed but not until after it had accidentally spoiled several rounds.

On top of NXT's potential involvement, WWE hasn't explained what the rules for this year's Draft will be. Last year's installment had every star on the roster get selected in order to re-establish the brand split between Raw and SmackDown, something that's unnecessary this time around.

WWE has also announced a handful of matches for the first night of the Draft — SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs. Sasha Banks, The Fiend vs. Kevin Owens and Big E vs. Sheamus in a Falls Count Anywehre match.

