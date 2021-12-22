WWE’s Roman Reigns Pokes Fun at Jason Momoa Over Aquaman’s Box Office

Roman Reigns has been getting comparisons of Hollywood star Jason Momoa for years. But in a clip from a recent WWE live event, “The Tribal Chief” decided to take a little jab at the Game of Thrones star. In a clip that has started going viral on social media, a fan can be heard shouting “Roman I loved you in Aquaman” as he stood on the turnbuckle during a tag team match. The WWE Universal Champion turned around and sarcastically responded with “It would’ve made more money if I was in it too,” getting a laugh out of the crowd.

Aquaman actually has the biggest worldwide box office gross of any film in the DC Extended Universe, bringing in 1.148 billion in ticket sales. The closest any other movie has come is Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice at $873 million.

It’s been a busy week for Reigns. Last week’s SmackDown saw him fire Paul Heyman as his special counsel, ending a partnership that has been going both on-camera and behind-the-scenes since August 2020. Heyman has spoken in a number of interviews about why he chose to work with Reigns following Brock Lesnar’s departure from WWE after WrestleMania 36.

“I cannot begin to convey how reluctant I was to ever do anything in this industry after the eight years, let alone the 18 years, that I put together with Brock Lesnar,” Heyman told Sports Illustrated in May. “Look at our accomplishments: a 500-day run as champion, multiple world championships, the single biggest, most historic victory in sports entertainment history in the conquering of ‘The Streak.’ There was very little chance of me ever returning on-screen.”

“For me to pursue, in front of the camera, life after Brock Lesnar, the only lure that could seduce me to even attempting such an impossible goal was to do it with someone that would live their life in the pursuit of achieving that impossibility, and that’s Roman Reigns,” he later added. “And that’s why someone, that’s why anyone and that’s why everyone should watch Roman Reigns. Every micromoment he’s in the frame, you are witnessing the pursuit of the all-time greatest career in the annals of sport, in the annals of entertainment and in the annals of sports entertainment.”

Upon Lesnar’s return at SummerSlam, questions immediately arose about where Heyman’s loyalties were. Even now it’s still unclear if Heyman is on Lesnar’s side or if last week’s firing was just a ruse by “The Head of The Table.”