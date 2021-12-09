Aquaman 2: Jason Momoa Confirms Production Wrap on The Lost Kingdom

After being injured on the set of the movie, and confirming that at one point he tested positive for COVID-19 while filming, actor Jason Momoa has confirmed that filming on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has officially wrapped. The upcoming sequel to the hit 2018 feature film has been shooting for the better part of the year with production starting back in July and some of the first details not arriving until September of this year. Momoa confirmed that things are done for now (until the inevitable additional photography takes place) in a series of posts on his Instagram stories.

“Aw man, that’s a wrap,” Momoa said in the video. “That’s a wrap, Aquaman 2. I have so much to share with you, I wish…I could tell you so much. What an epic day. I love you. So good to have been home to finish this, so many good surprises. Love you and…it’s been a long time. I’m taking a break. Aloha.” Momoa is reunited with many of his collaborators form the first Aquaman movie including director James Wan behind the camera and co-stars Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Dolph Lundgren, and Randall Park who will reprise their roles from the first movie. Newcomers to the cast include Jani Zhao (Sentimentos), Indya Moore (Pose), and Vincent Regan (300).

Little is known about the plot of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom but previous first looks confirmed that Black Manta is back for revenge, King Orm has been stranded on land, and Aquaman himself has gotten an upgraded costume. Speaking previously about the sequel, Momoa had high praise for what fans can expect.

“We all learned something on the first one. It’s exciting because I haven’t made too many sequels. I just know that it’s, even on the page, it’s absolutely wonderful,” the Dune and Aquaman actor told Fandango. “There is so much going on. I think the stakes are a lot higher. There’s a lot of comedy. So, I mean, I giggled reading it. There’s a lot of fun, and definitely the action’s [bigger].”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to open on December 16, 2022, from Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films. The film will have stiff competition when it opens however as James Cameron’s highly anticipated Avatar sequel is also scheduled for that same release date.