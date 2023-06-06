WWE: Abdulmalik Creates an Attitude Era Version of The Bloodline

Artist Abdulmalik unveiled his latest creation this week, reimagining The Bloodline as a stable in WWE's Attitude Era. Instead of Roman Reigns, the group has Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as both "The Tribal Chief" and WWF Champion flanked by a younger Paul Heyman, Rikishi (as Intercontinental Champion), Haku and 3-Minute Warning's Jamal and Rosey. All six men are adorned in the same red lays The Bloodline members wear to the ring.

It's ironic that Abdulmalik would depict Johnson as "The Tribal Chief" given all the speculation surrounding an event Reigns vs. Rock match. Even Johnson has played into the day in various interviews. While promoting Black Adam on E! News late last year, Johnson was asked who he considered was "The Head of the Table."

"Without saying any names, you're looking into his eyes right now," Johnson said. However, in that same press tour, he told Chris Van Vliet that he "acknowledges" Reigns.

"I do (acknowledge them), that's my family," Johnson said. "I think those guys are doing a great job and I think, what an interesting shift that the company has gone through this year, unexpected in many ways. But when un-expectations happen in that kind of way, form, and fashion, especially in that business, you've got to have the ability and the agility to pivot, which they have. So with Roman, I think he's doing a pretty good job and the boys, too, The Usos as well."

As for the modern-day Bloodline, the group is currently fractured between Reigns/Heyman/Solo Sikoa and The Usos. Paul Heyman declared on this week's Monday Night Raw that Jey Uso will have to decide on this week's Friday Night SmackDown whether he'll side with Reigns or Jimmy Uso going forward.

