The Rock Declares Himself The Head of the Table

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may acknowledge Roman Reigns, but another of his recent interviews will likely infuriate "The Tribal Chief." Johnson recently spoke with E! News' The Rundown while promoting Black Adam and was outright asked "Who is The Head of the Table?" Johnson responded, "Without saying any names, you're looking into his eyes right now." The interviewer immediately asked if Johnson was confirming whether or not he'd be challenging Reigns at WrestleMania 39 next April (which continues to be a big rumor surrounding that show), to which Johnson said "I am not confirming that at all."

In a separate interview with Chris Van Vliet, Johnson spoke incredibly highly of what Reigns and The Usos have been able to achieve recently. Reigns' run as world champion has already surpassed 770 days while The Usos are inching closer to the longest WWE tag team championship reign of all time as the current unified champions.

The Rock is saying he’s The Head of The Table now 😭 We Are so close pic.twitter.com/EWQ4UGZj5R — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) October 11, 2022

"I do (acknowledge them), that's my family," Johnson said. "I think those guys are doing a great job and I think, what an interesting shift that the company has gone through this year, unexpected in many ways. But when un-expectations happen in that kind of way, form, and fashion, especially in that business, you've got to have the ability and the agility to pivot, which they have. So with Roman, I think he's doing a pretty good job and the boys, too, The Usos as well."

Johnson has previously stated in interviews that, while he's interested in coming back for another match, he doesn't plan on having another championship reign as he did a decade ago.

"I don't know if I have another title run, considering I'm the People's Champion, but I don't know if it's another title run," Johnson told ComicBook last November. "I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense."

"It seems like Roman, you know, I'm very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills," he later added. "I think he's doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. And that's always the best part, I think, about that world of professional wrestling is that when someone gets anointed and given the ball to run, they either score a touchdown with it or they don't. But then some, not only score a touchdown with it, but then they begin to change the way the game is played. And in Roman's case, he's slowly doing that, and you could start to read the tea leaves. And again, I'm very, very proud of him. I like everything that he's doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they're doing together, and we'll see down the road."