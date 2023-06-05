Sami Zayn Doesn't Believe WWE Will Ever Be Able to Match The Bloodline's Storyline

Sami Zayn was at the heart of The Bloodline Saga for nearly a full year, initially joining the group before finally realigning with Kevin Owens and defeating The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night One. The pair then seemed to put a bow on their involvement in the saga at Night of Champions, successfully retaining against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa while witnessing The Usos (seemingly) finally split from the villainous faction.

Zayn recently had the chance to reflect on the storyline while on After The Bell, saying that while he believes the story set the template for future storytelling in WWE, he doesn't think the company will be able to match it simply because of all the factors that went into it and the decades of relationships it played off of.

"My opinion, and halfway through the storyline and seeing the success of it, was that, 'Oh, I see what we've done here, we've accidentally stumbled into the future of storytelling in wrestling.' I think we've laid out a template. I also think, and I hope I'm not coming off arrogant, I don't think anyone will quite match it, only because of the variable involved in it, which are the real life relationship of 20 years of friendship with myself and Kevin (Owens), the real life family dynamic of the Bloodline. The real life relationship of Paul Heyman and the Samoan dynasty. All of those elements can't be recreated," Zayn said (h/t Fightful).

"You can have different versions of it, but hopefully, people aspire to do these long drawn out artistic, very emotional, clearly defined characters, I think that's the future," Zayn continued. "If the success, if nothing else, that's what people will aspire to achieve. I don't think anyone will in quite the same way, but he's hoping that someone does even something better one day. This is hopefully a template for what quality storytelling could be down in the road in this industry."

