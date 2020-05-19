Watch: Roman Reigns Gets a Massive New Back Tattoo

✖

While it will probably get covered up by his vest once he's back in the ring, Roman Reigns recently got an impressive new back tattoo from artist Michal Fatutoa. The design connects to the pattern that reaches across Reigns' right pectoral and down to the bottom of his right arm in a sleeve. Reigns hasn't been seen on WWE television since late March, when he opted out of a WWE Universal Championship match with Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out a closer look at Reigns' new ink in the video below.

Based on the latest backstage reports, it's unclear when Reigns will return to action. He recently revealed that his battle with leukemia wasn't the cause of his departure, but rather that his wife recently gave birth to their second pair of twins and doesn't want to put them at risk.

"The drugs that I take in order to fight the leukemia, they don't attack your immune system, but not everybody knew because I try to keep it private in this crazy world, but my children, you know, we just had two newborn twin boys, they're eight weeks old, so i had to make a decision for them, and I love this business," Reigns told TMZ Sports. "if anybody ever questions if I love this business, go back about a year and a half ago.

"I came back as fast as possible," he added. "I could've took a lot longer off to focus on my health, but they told me, 'Yeah man, you should be fine if you want to get in the ring and do your thing, if you want to get back to normal.' And I jumped as soon as they gave me the green light, so... This is bigger than me, it's my family, it's my children. They are my legacy. No matter what i do in this world, my children are gonna be the ones that represent my name and carry our name forward. So, I had to make that choice for them, to protect them being so young, but we're doing good."

With Reigns gone, Braun Strowman stepped in and beat Goldberg at WrestleMania for the world championship. Since then he's been in a feud with former champion Bray Wyatt.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.