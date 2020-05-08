Roman Reigns Wants To Return To WWE But Reveals Why He Can't

It has been well over a month now since Roman Reigns was seen, or even referenced, on WWE television. Pulling out of his WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 36 with Bill Goldberg just days before the event due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the card was changed and Braun Strowman emerged victorious over Goldberg. Since that time, an edict was allegedly given for WWE to refrain from mentioning Reigns on air due to the uncertainty of the timeline for his return. The company even cut him out of a highlight package of Seth Rollins' famous Money In The Bank cash-in at WrestleMania 31.

In a new interview with TMZ, Reigns addressed his current status and how he feels about a WWE return.

"We just had two newborn twins, twin boys. They're 8 weeks old so I had to make a decision for them," Reigns said in regards to pulling out of WrestleMania. He went on to deny that that decision had anything to do with his own health and well publicized battle with leukemia.

"A lot of people...they think that it (WrestleMania decision) was based off of my heath and the history of my fight against leukemia. Talking to my doctors and stuff, I actually am fine and my immune system is good," Reigns explained.

"The drugs that I take to fight the leukemia, they don't attack your immune system." As he went on to explain, it was his children that made his decision ultimately come about. "It's my family, it's my children, they are my legacy. No matter what I do in this world, my children are gonna be the ones to represent my name and carry our name forward. So I had to make that choice for them, to protect them being so young," Reigns said. When asked when he would return to WWE, Reigns said he's unsure at the moment. He's enjoying being home with his family right now, but he did acknowledge he misses being in the ring and performing. "I wanna be out there, I wanna get back to work, I wanna get back to normal but I just feel like I have an obligation not only to my family and myself but to my community. "Also, to set the example because at the end of the day, we can do a lot of different things and say a lot of different things but its through our actions that really speaks volume. That's what I'm trying to do." Reigns' last match was on March 1st in Syracuse, New York. A house show victory alongside The Usos over Baron Corbin, Robert Roode, and Sheamus.

