Latest Reports on Roman Reigns' Possible Return to WWE

Roman Reigns has been gone from WWE television since late March, when he chose to step away from the company just before his WWE Universal Championship match with Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Despite his status as one of the biggest stars in the company, "The Big Dog" hasn't been mentioned on television since, and conflicting reports have since come out about how the WWE higher-ups feel about his decision. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp released a new report on Monday from sources within the company, who indicated that the timetable for Reigns' return is still completely up in the air.

"Fightful spoke to a source high up in WWE who told us that Roman Reigns 'does not seem in any rush to return, and nobody here faults him for it.' The person would note that right now no indication if or when a return could happen has been given, saying he could head back in two weeks, two months, or be out indefinitely," Sapp wrote. "Reigns is not figured into plans creatively at this point."

He also had sources address the decision to edit Reigns out of a Money in the Bank highlight package from when Seth Rollins famously cashed-in during the Reigns/Brock Lesnar match at WrestleMania 31. The package was edited to make it look like Rollins had pinned Lesnar (when in reality he pinned Reigns), which sent up red flags for fans online.

"We've not been given any indication that Reigns has been pressured to return, and several high up in the company were not told as to why he was edited out of the Seth Rollins cash-in video package that aired recently. 'I have no idea. I can see it as 'yes (you should read more into it)' and I can see it as 'the point was Rollins and Drew are on similar paths." I really don't know,' one source said. Another said it was an 'out of sight, out of mind,' situation."

Reigns addressed the situation via an Instagram video shortly before WrestleMania. He's since revealed that his wife is expecting their second set of twins.

"All you know is what you think," Reigns said. "'Oh, well his health' and this and that, but you don't know what else is going on in my life. You don't know if I have newborns. You don't know if I have family in my household, older family. So yeah, like the old saying, man ... go and flip that cover open and read a few pages, get into a few chapters before you really start running your mouth. And just take this time to better yourself, be present and make the most out of this."

