Roman Reigns Gives His Thoughts on Undertaker's Performance at WrestleMania 33

A big portion of Undertaker: The Last Ride Chapter 2, which dropped on Sunday via the WWE Network, was dedicated to Mark Calaway's disappointment with how he performed in his WrestleMania 33 match against Roman Reigns. The match was supposed to signify Undertaker's retirement from the business, but as he watched it back during the episode he noted how bad he thought he looked, how his cardio wasn't up to its usual level and how he couldn't pull off a Tombstone counter and flopped to the ground on an awkward botch.

Re-watching the match in January 2018 was what helped convince him to get back into shape one more time for a match with John Cena at WrestleMania 34. Late in the episode Calaway is seen talking with Roman and apologizes for what happened the year prior. And yet "The Big Dog" said none of that ever bothered him, and that Taker's supposed send-off nearly brought him to tears.

"I don't regret anything. Was it perfect? No, we were in the moment and as live television performers, anything can happen," Reigns said. "To be able to do that, it's all coming back on his character and the responsibility he holds and succeeds at. If there is something that has to be done and a goal, the man gets it done, plain and simple. It couldn't have been easy. I can't imagine being at that decision or point in my career or life to where this is the last one. It's still hard to fathom."

Elsewhere in the interview Calaway talked about his relationship with Vince McMahon.

"I can't think of anybody more influential, other than my father, than Vince," Undertaker said. "He'd be the first one to pat you on the back but also the first one to kick you in the ass when you needed it. I love Vince to death. I would take a bullet for him. Literally, I would. He's my boss, my friend, he's been like a dad, like a brother. He's been it all to me. I've gone through some really harrowing personal issues in my life and kinda let them take over who I am as a person.

"The problems became so monumental that I didn't care about anyone else. He was the one who basically sat me down in a chair and told me, 'Mark, you need to quit feeling sorry for yourself.' I'm like, there's no other person that could say that to me where I wouldn't have got up and knock the s— out of em. But it was Vince. So I knew it was true. And I knew where it was coming from. Tough love. That's what I needed. Not because he was my boss, but because he was my friend and cared about me. He's an incredible man and an important person in my life that made me a much better man."

