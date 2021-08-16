Roman Reigns Speaks on Jimmy Uso's DUI Arrest

✖

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso was arrested in Pensacola, Florida on July 5 after speeding, running a red light and failing a breathalyzer test by blowing a BAC well above the legal limit. However, Uso was back on Friday Night SmackDown days after the incident, and other than a slight reference from Jey Uso during a promo it hasn't been addressed on WWE programming. During an interview with the New York Post on Monday, the "Tribal Chief" commented on the situation by saying he doesn't "condone that kind of behavior or decision-making" and that it was "not a great light to be shining" on his family.

"We're all human, we're all cynics, we all make mistakes," Reigns said, adding the first thing he did after the incident was call Jimmy to make sure he was okay mentally. "Instead of what some people might feel you should give up on somebody or maybe turn your back on that type of behavior, that's one way to do it. But I don't think that's the way to push through and gain experience or make progressive movements of becoming a better man or a better human. So for me, it was diving into it with great attention, great love and very thorough communication to make sure my family is continually bettering themselves and putting themselves in a position to make better decisions."

Reigns was also asked in the interview how he felt about possibly adding Naomi to The Bloodline faction, given that she's married to Jimmy. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was recently moved over to the Blue Brand recently but hasn't wrestled since Money in the Bank.

"I do believe if she was put in that position, coupled with all of us surrounding her along with Paul Heyman and the rest of our creative brainstorming system that we have and how we craft our narratives, I think we could put her in a good position," Reigns said. "It's just not something we've had time to come up with a thorough game plan. If we did, I think she's definitely a superstar who could step up and take advantage of it.

