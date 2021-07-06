✖

Former WWE Tag Team Champion and current Friday Night SmackDown star Jimmy Uso was arrested in Pensacola, Florida on Monday night according to police documents acquired by TMZ. Uso, real name Jonathan Fatu, was pulled over after allegedly running a red light while driving 50 miles per hour in a 35 MPH zone. Uso then took a breathalyzer and came back with readings of .202 and .205. He was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge and has a bond set at $500.

This is not the first time Fatu has found himself in trouble with the law. He was first arrested in Hillsborough County, Florida on a DUI charge, then was arrested again in 2013 for driving with a suspended license. In 2019 he was arrested in Detroit after a confrontation with a police officer after Naomi (Trinity Fatu, Uso's wife) was pulled over. He pleaded no contest to interfering with a government employee and paid a small fine. He was once again arrested for DUI in July 2019, though he was later found to be not guilty.

WWE has yet to release a statement regarding Uso's arrest. The last time he was arrested WWE kept the pair off television for nearly half a year. Stay tuned for more updates on the situation as they become available.

Uso suffered a knee injury at WrestleMania 36 that forced him to be out of action for over a year, but he finally returned to WWE television on May 7 to become a part of Roman Reigns' ongoing storyline as "The Tribal Chief." He initially rejected the idea of working under Reigns alongside his brother Jey, citing what had happened between the two at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view last year. He eventually changed his tune, only for Jey to remove himself from the equation while both men argued over him. This past week's SmackDown saw Jey try to take out Edge prior to his match with Reigns at Money in the Bank, only for Edge to brutalize him with a steel chair.

