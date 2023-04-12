Is WWE Trying to Scrub This Roman Reigns' Loss From The Record Books?

Roman Reigns has not suffered a pinfall or submission loss since he returned from hiatus as "The Tribal Chief" in August 2020. However, Reigns has in fact taken a couple of losses while the cameras have been rolling. The most memorable example is the 2022 Royal Rumble event, which saw Reigns get deliberately disqualified when he refused to break his guillotine hold on Seth Rollins even after Rollins reached the bottom rope. But then there's the Nov. 12, 2021 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which saw Xavier Woods (then going by King Woods as he was fresh off winning that year's King of the Ring Tournament) challenge Reigns in a Universal Championship contenders' match.

The match saw Woods connect with a springboard diving elbow drop late in the match, only for The Usos to pull him out of the ring and start attacking The New Day member. In any other match, this would be considered a disqualification with Woods being declared the winner. However, WWE inexplicably labeled it as a No Contest.

Woods has since repeatedly noted in interviews that he technically beat Reigns. And in a new interview with Simon Miller, he seemed to indicate (somewhat jokingly) WWE has been telling him to stop bringing that up.

"The fact that I won King of the Ring by defeating a former Intercontinental Champion in Ricochet, a former Heavyweight Champion in Jinder Mahal, the first-ever Universal Champion Finn Balor, and then going on to defeat each of the Usos in singles competition, and then be the only man — sorry, Seth Rollins. We'll talk about that one but not mine — I'm the first man to break Roman Reigns' two-year winning streak. People don't talk about it, why? Tell me why. I don't understand why we don't talk about this!"

Woods was then cut off by Shelton Benjamin, who pretended to hand Woods a cease and desist for claiming he had beaten Reigns. Woods responded with, "You're not the first person to tell me that. So I understand."

Is WWE really trying to keep Woods down? Or (and this is more likely what Woods is doing) is he merely poking fun at the situation as WWE wanted to move on from the story without having to promote a Universal Championship match between Woods and Reigns? And should WWE ever circle back to this? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!