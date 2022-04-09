WWE’s Ronda Rousey Challenges Charlotte Flair to Rematch at WrestleMania Backlash with Surprising Stipulation

Kicking off tonight’s WWE SmackDown was Kayla Braxton and Ronda Rousey, and despite being robbed at WrestleMania 38, Rousey was looking in good spirits when she got to the ring. Chants of Ronda Rousey hit and Braxton then asked about the match against Flair, saying she delivered and made Flair tap out. Rousey then said she lost and that she would make Flair tap out again, but she is resolved to do it again and said this loss is on her.

Braxton then asked her what the future holds for her, and Rousey said she wants a rematch, but not any old rematch. She wants a rematch against Flair without any loopholes and no doubt, challenging Flair to a No Quit match, and then that’s when Flair popped up on screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Flair then said she couldn’t beat her in checkers let alone an I Quit match. She then said quitting isn’t in her DNA, but winning is. She also said she felt the pressure and didn’t tap out and walked out the SmackDown Women’s Champion. She then said the baddest woman on the planet title isn’t just a catchphrase, it’s a myth, saying that she can’t win when it matters.

Flair then said the answer to her question is no, and told her to get in the back of the line b****. Rousey then said this match was going to happen, and that she would make twist her arm backward when it was time to make her tap. Whether or not it happens remains to be seen, but it’s a pretty safe bet we’ll see that match at WrestleMania Backlash sooner or later.

For those who watched the match at WrestleMania, you know that Rousey made Flair tap but the referee was down thanks to Flair running into him earlier in the match. When Rousey went to help him up Flair pounced and attacked Rousey, knocking her down enough to get the pin and the win.

What did you think of the segment and will Ronda win the rematch? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!