WWE Roster Cuts Expected Before Money in the Bank

The end of Q1 every year typically signals for "spring cleanings" for major businesses across the globe, and WWE has been no stranger to the trend. WWE has held mass releases on the regular over the past decade, with the months of April and October being home to massive cuts across the company. April 2020 and April 2021 were both infamous time periods for this as WWE released dozens of talent in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Barring a couple of exemptions, WWE has largely retained its roster since, even bolstering it throughout 2022 by bringing multiple formerly released names back into the company.

That could be changing sooner than later. According to WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport, a "minor batch of releases" within WWE is expected to come "prior to July 1st." The report noted that these cuts would be due to "the circumstances that the company finds themselves in right now," a la the impending sale to Endeavor.

These reported imminent releases would be the first big batch of talent cuts since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over as WWE Chief Content Officer. The only wrestlers to be cut since Triple H's creative tenure began are NXT's Mandy Rose, Bodhi Hayward of Chase U, Sloan Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin and Ru Feng. As previously mentioned, Triple H has been responsible for rehiring numerous cut stars from past years including NXT standouts Karrion Kross, Hit Row, Bronson Reed and Dakota Kai.

It's also worth noting that WWE's lack of new signings in 2023 was due to a "hiring freeze" throughout the company. As of April, that hiring freeze was still in effect. WWE reportedly sought top free agents like Jay White and Nick Aldis but ultimately passed on them due to the edict. White and Aldis have since inked deals with AEW and Impact Wrestling, respectively.

There's no word on whether these releases would come sporadically before July 1st or all at once. In the past, WWE has done the majority of its cuts all on one day. July 1st is also notable due to the fact that WWE Money in the Bank takes place on that very date. This signals that WWE will likely make these cuts well before July 1st as releases usually do not come on the day of any WWE show, let alone a premium live event.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on WWE's reported imminent talent cuts.