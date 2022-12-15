Mandy Rose Makes First Comments Since WWE Release

Mandy Rose is no longer with WWE. The former NXT Women's Champion was released from her contract earlier this week following reports of WWE being unhappy with content that Rose was posting on her subscription-based platform. Rose was said to be caught off guard by the firing, but has remained in good spirits thanks to a wave of support from numerous names across the professional wrestling landscape. Stablemates Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin showed loved on social media while AEW stars Saraya and Maria Kanellis gave their respect as well.

Rose has since made her first comments since the firing, emphasizing her appreciation for her fans and revealing that her FanTime website is not going anywhere.

"Hey guys, thank you for all the messages," Rose wrote on her FanTime page. "I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don't worry the page is still up! ;)"

This release comes in the midst of an anticipated main roster call-up, something Rose has envisioned for the entire Toxic Attraction trio.

"I'm at a point now where it's like, 'Okay, who else can I beat in NXT?' I totally don't mind remaining the champ for a long time," Rose said in November. "But you know, I think it's time. I think I want Gigi and Jacy to be able to experience the main roster. I think being up on Raw or Smackdown — I want to get back up there because I'm a whole different person now, I feel like. Whether or not from the outside looking in it looks like that, I just feel — I'm just so much more respected now, and that has a lot to do with it.

"I'm like — not that I was scared to like say anything but I just feel like I've earned the respect over the last 386 days; whatever it's been. Even longer, even before I won the title. But I've earned that respect, I know I belong. So I think I have another good run on Raw or Smackdown that I want to prove to people. And I've already proven, but I want to showcase myself with my girls, Toxic Attraction. I think that's going to be really cool. We've shown so much over the last year and we like run NXT, and I think it's time."

