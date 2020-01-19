Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Cain Velasquez Listed as Betting Odds Favorites to Win 2020 Royal Rumble

The 2020 Royal Rumble is just one week away, and the latest betting odds have three big names listed as possible winners for the Men’s Rumble match. According to OddsChecker, which compiles a large number of betting lines, has Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre and Cain Velasquez as the three most likely to win. “The Big Dog,” who is already booked for a Falls Count Anywhere match that night against Baron Corbin, leads the pack with 1/2 odds. McIntyre and Velasquez both site at 9/2.

Meanwhile over on BetOnline Reigns leads with +125 odds, followed by Brock Lesnar (+450, will start at No. 1), CM Punk (+600), Drew McIntyre (+700) and Kevin Owens (+900).

Reigns hasn’t been in hunt for a world championship since his return from battling leukemia in February 2020, but a win would immediately insert him into a program with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

Velasquez hasn’t competed on WWE television since his two-minute loss to Lesnar back at Crown Jewel, but he did reveal in a recent interview with The Sun that he plans on competing in the Rumble.

“I think I’m doing it, right, I think so. I can win it, hell yeah, that’s my mentality for everything. For everyone as well, that is how your mentality has to be. I’m going in to win this thing.”

“I thought with the MMA that would be enough, go in there with the same style and same game plan,” he said. “But this is a different animal. Brock is the man here, so I ended up getting caught, the match was going my way, he caught me at the end. I just have to keep pushing forward. I am never going to stop fighting to go out there and beat him again. I don’t know if it’s going to be 2020, but the trilogy will happen some time or another.”

Finally there’s McIntyre, who has been given more chances to shine on Raw in recent months with various promos.

Check out the full Rumble card (so far) in the list below. The event will take place on Jan. 26 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.