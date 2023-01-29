Cody Rhodes & Rhea Ripley Both Suffered Minor Injuries During the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley won the 2023 Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches on Saturday night in San Antonio, entering from the No. 30 and No. 1 spot respectively. But neither walked out of their matches unscathed as both revealed they suffered minor injuries during the show. Rhodes casually admitted in a post-match interview with Fox Sports' Ryan Satin that he popped his eardrum during the match, while Ripley's knee dislocated at one point and she had to immediately push it back in.

"My knees aren't very good in general. My knee did dislocate for a second, and then it went back in. I'm feeling good now, and because of all my emotions, I'm just excited, so I'm blocking out everything else. If anything, I can smell blood in my nose, and that's definitely there, but my knee is good," Ripley said in the post-show press conference.

Rhodes suffered a torn pec last year while training for his match with Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell at the June pay-per-view in Chicago. He revealed during an interview with Ariel Helwani that he didn't get officially cleared to return to the ring until the day of the show.

"That experience was that I got partially cleared through that. I was able to do what I wanted, my wind was good, and I was training heavily with PT and an off-site team that my wife got for me. I didn't really get fully cleared until today. I was...looked good, and everything was great, but they still had to get in there, grab it, feel on it. That's a wild situation. When you've been announced for the Royal Rumble, you've seen your shirts and seen the young fans and stuff. I think it was more of a formality than anything, but it still had me kind of shaking. WWE has been very good to me medically, very good. And I'll be in PT for the rest of my life, though. I've been there every week, and now I have to just do preventive stuff. It changed everything about how I've trained," Rhodes said (h/t WrestlingNews.co).