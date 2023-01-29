WWE Royal Rumble: Dominik Mysterio Steals and Wears Father Rey Mysterio's Mask

Dominik Mysterio entered the Men's Royal Rumble match in a huge way during the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event this year by stealing his father Rey Mysterio's mask and wearing it during his entrance! With both Mysterios feuding throughout last year and heading into the road to WrestleMania 39 later this Spring, there was a question of what would happen when the two of them happened to cross paths during the Men's Royal Rumble match. But as we saw, this ended up going down in a much different way than any fans could have expected it to.

During the Men's Royal Rumble Match, Rey Mysterio's number was revealed to be 17 but he didn't actually make it to the ring. His time went by, and there was unfortunately no sign of the veteran. It wasn't until the 18th entrant was revealed to be his son Dominik, and through this it was revealed that Rey likely did not make it to the match because Dominik had stolen his father's mask and made a point to showcase it on his way to the ring.

Lo de Dominik entrando con la máscara de Rey Mysterio tras haberle atacado en backstage. Puede ser que sea un meme, pero están consiguiendo que le odie TODO el mundo. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/3nl3e78iZv — Luigi (@LuigiWrestling) January 29, 2023

What Happened to Rey Mysterio?

At the time of this writing, it's not quite clear what happened to Rey Mysterio over the course of the match. With Dominik stealing his mask, there's a very good chance that either he had somehow beaten up Rey to keep him from entering, or stole it as a way to make sure that his father couldn't enter and they wouldn't have a real confrontation.

At the very least, it's something they'll have to explain come Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown. Something we will see addressed the more we get closer to WrestleMania 39 this April. As for the rest of the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, the card for the night currently breaks down as such:

Men's Royal Rumble Match



Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss

Women's Royal Rumble

Undisputed Universal WWE Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

How do you feel about Dominik Mysterio stealing his father, Rey Mysterio's mask? Do you think he could pull off a masked look full time? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything wrestling in the comments!